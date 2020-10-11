Highview Fire Department welcomes new volunteer recruits

Monday marked orientation night for the department’s 81st class of volunteers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highview Fire Department will soon have new firefighters.

Major Shaun Carta said it was tough recruiting people to join the department during the pandemic, but they ended up with 21 recruits – one of their largest classes in a long time.

“It's huge for us. We have three stations in Highview Fire Department and one career staff, so we heavily rely on our volunteers to get apparatus out of our other two stations. So, adding more volunteers to that, getting that bigger response is great for us,” he said.

The recruits will go through about 150 hours of training over the next 6 months before they're released as firefighters.

