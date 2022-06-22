'Speeding is always a problem' | Highlands neighbors worried about proposed car wash

Neighbors met with the developers Wednesday to discuss their concerns. They say they are worried about the vacuums, lighting and traffic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People in the Highlands neighborhood are pushing back against a proposed car wash on Bardstown Road across from Assumption High School.

Barrett Development Company, based out of Georgia, proposed the car was for a lot next to the old PNC bank.

Neighbors met with the developers Wednesday to discuss their concerns. They say they are worried about the vacuums, lighting and traffic.

"There's a lot of traffic, and this would increase it 50, maybe 200 cars a day. With Assumption across the street, and St. Raphael, this could be a disaster for the area. Car accidents and speeding is always a problem," said Caroline Riddle.

Riddle lives next door to where the proposed car wash would be.

The developers say they plan to operate the car wash from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week.

"I know many of you have a bias. Most people when they heard about this application are fine with it. They're doing something else tonight. They're not here. Okay? I understand the temperature of most of the people in the crowd is. But I ask you hear us out, we'll hear you out and we'll move on to the next step," said one of the developers at the meeting.

Neighborhood representatives say the area will have to be re-zoned before the project can move forward.

