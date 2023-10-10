Violence is top concern at community meeting in Highlands

After Sunday's violence at Baxter's 942 Bar and Grill, residents say they want more done to end it.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Violence in the Highlands has been a top issue for residents, especially during a monthly community meeting held on Tuesday.

Metro Councilmember Ben Reno-Weber, who represents District 8, hosts meetings where residents can share their concerns.

Early Sunday, a bar fight at Baxter’s 942 Bar and Grill escalated into a shooting that injured a bystander.

Reno-Weber said residents have told him they want an end to the violence but doing that is a two-pronged approach.

“We need to be doing that in a responsive way to the immediate incidents and deal with the victims and the perpetrators and all of the surrounding networks who are impacted. But also, be investing in upstream so that we do not have as many people who are willing to commit violence and they have a place of belonging and hope in this community,” he said.

Reno-Weber said he believes an entertainment district patrol a few weeks ago was successful with arrests made, guns confiscated and traffic enforcement.

He has previously told WHAS11 News he would like that to be more permanent.

