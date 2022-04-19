'It's a dire need' | More Highlands bars seek security services as concerns of violence persist

The calls for change come as Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong's new late night safety plan waits for approval from the Mayor's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bars in the Highlands are taking action to improve security and training within their businesses in order to cut down on violence.

Golem Security provides services like de-escalation and awareness training, and in many cases, outsources security guards directly to businesses. On Tuesday, CEO David Goad said they're working with five different bars, including Molly Malone's, Highlands Tap Room, Big Bar and The Hub Louisville.

"It's a dire need," Goad said. "[Trying] not to have as many fights break out."

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) is reporting jumps in vandalism, drug violations, and assault in the area. They're detailed in open records, showing incidents on the 1100 block of Bardstown Road from 2019 to 2021.

It comes as Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong's late-night safety plan announced in Fall 2021 -- to include training for bar staff -- waits for approval from the Louisville Mayor's Office. It includes three new Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) officers, already fully funded by Metro Council. But the plan has to get approved first before they can begin working.



Chambers Armstrong said a draft of the best-practices plan has received recommended changes by ABC, and has since been sent over to Mayor Greg Fischer.

Meanwhile, Highlands community members are concerned after recent incidents of violence and want the city to do more to address issues now.

"We can have these conversations until the wheels fall off, [but] until something is done and we make changes in areas of enhanced security, then I feel like the crime rates are just going to continue to increase," said Nick Clark, whose husband Christopher McKinney died in Jan. 2020, after being punched by a bouncer at a Highlands bar.

At a town hall Monday night, LMPD said it's offering overtime to officers from other divisions to help patrol on the weekends.

