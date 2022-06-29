Speak up | Highlands Commerce Guild talks public safety along Bardstown Road

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong says there were 13 shootings in the highlands last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After concerns have risen over recent violence in the Highlands, the Highlands Commerce Guild met to discuss Bardstown Road improvements and safety issues in the area.

"And I will just say from a city-wide perspective, shootings are down 40% year-to-date. And so I'm hopeful that the record investments and violence prevention and in a holistic approach to violence prevention is really beginning to make an impact," Chambers-Armstrong said.

However, while shootings are going down, now they say they are dealing with property theft.

The guild says people aren't locking their cars and leaving them vulnerable.

Louisville Metro Police Lt. Rob King said officers are trying to walk the evening hours, especially on the weekends "to be a presence."

"Not so much for enforcement if we see something wack, but typically just for presence to keep people moving along," King said.

The guild also mentioned the efforts to stop the sexual assaults along Bardstown Road.

Chambers-Armstrong has championed efforts to help prepare bars and patrons to be aware of drugged drinks. Stickers have been ordered that can detect drugs in drinks, they just haven't arrived yet.

"There are plans to have a training about how to recognize that, how to tell if someone has had a drug put in their drink versus, you know, perhaps has over-consumed alcohol, and what to do if you sort of noticed that situation," Chambers-Armstrong said.

King says in order to help, bars and patrons need to speak up.

