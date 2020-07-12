Highlands church mark record homicides in Louisville with crosses on lawn

The symbol is to mark the death of Louisvillians who have lost their lives to violence this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a grim tradition a Louisville church marks as homicides impact the community.

It’s been a record-breaking year for violence in the city and members of Highland Baptist Church placed more than 140 white crosses on its front lawn Sunday.

The symbol is to mark the death of Louisvillians who have lost their lives to violence this year.

The names of the victims were placed on the crosses while members of the congregation honored them by reading their names.

The church has also used the crosses to honor the victims in Orlando’s Pulse nightclub shooting and African Americans who have been killed by police.

