LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The sun is out and so are the people, making for some happy bar owners in the Highlands but not so happy neighbors.

Cathy Wright is a bar owner battling the noise and complaints.

“In my opinion, I am doing everything I can so I’m learning how to address their issues and still make money being a bar owner,” she said.

Wright says she hires Metro Police officers for crowd control every weekend. This past Tuesday after a sit down meeting with police and all of the local bar owners, she says she’ll be upping her security, costing her an additional $5,600 a month.

She’s concerned this new approach offered by police may not be good either.

“Make the officers get out of the car, not just sit outside, have them run their lights at 4 a.m. – then my concern is ‘will I have neighbors complain then for having police lights blaring through their windows at 4:30 in the morning,’” she said.

This past month, Wright has been hit with two citations and four complaints.

“They don’t say anything to me directly anymore, I had one that did from there they haven’t done anything, they will just call police on me on a regular basis, they will address it on the webpage on the neighborhood site they will make slanderous comments to customers walking out of the car,” Wright said.



Although some neighboring bar owners tell Wright this bar versus neighbor battle is typical for the first 5 years, she says these attacks are personal.

“I’m a lesbian and I don’t want to be singled out because I’m a lesbian who owns a lesbian bar and I don’t want it to be singled out because it’s a black bar I want all kinds of people here. I have other clientele – I have country music, I have regular bands that come in and that’s how it like it,” she said.

As WHAS11 crews left the bar Friday night, Wright told us she received a new citation for noise control.