Highlands bar owner accused of sexual assault off of home incarceration

Timothy Mattingly is accused of drugging a man and then assaulting him while he was unconscious.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands bar owner accused of sexual assault is now off of home incarceration.

According to police reports, when the alleged victim woke up, he saw Mattingly naked and felt uncomfortable.

Officers said he went to the hospital with lacerations on his body.

Mattingly posted a $50,000 bond and was placed under home incarceration.

Friday, his defense attorney asked for the HIP to be lifted, and the judge agreed.

There is also a no-contact order for the victim and the victim's mother.

Mattingly is the owner of "Nowhere Bar and Somewhere Restaurant" on Bardstown Road.

His case will be presented to a grand jury the week of Oct. 24.

In a Facebook post, the Louisville Pride Foundation said:

Following the arrest of one of their owners on felony sexual assault charges, we are immediately terminating our relationship with Nowhere Bar.

They will no longer be a sponsor or a participant in the Louisville Pride Festival or any other events.

