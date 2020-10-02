LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s Valentine’s week and love is in the air but not on the waters of the Ohio River.

The Mary M. Miller Riverboat on the wharf had to cancel all of its sold-out Valentine’s cruises due to the rising river.

Water levels are now over the wharf and Krista Snider, CEO of the Belle of Louisville expects it to reach River Road by the end of the week.

The extended ramps are already up on both boats and Snider says it’s a safety decision.

An estimated 300 people had booked the two cruises.

The 4th Street Wharf is beginning to show signs of flooding as Ohio River water levels begin to rise due to the recent rains.

Doug Proffitt/WHAS-TV

Snider says her team is calling everyone individually to give them a refund.

The Bell is winterized and is not cruising.

RELATED: Watching the Ohio River levels this week

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.