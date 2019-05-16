LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three of nine people arrested during the Occupy Ice protests at the Heyburn Building in 2018 are now going to trial for criminal trespassing.

The group was pushing for the abolishment of immigration and customs enforcement after the separation of families at the border. They were blocking the elevators inside the building so no one could not get up to immigration court.

Six of them accepted plea deals and were fined $200. The remaining three are fighting the charges, claiming ICE is the real criminal.

