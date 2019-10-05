BRECKINRIDGE CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thousands of you clicked on our story online looking into how the Breckinridge County Sheriff still has his job after two DUI arrests.

The easy answer is there are only two ways he would lose his position as sheriff: if he resigns or if he is impeached.

But neither is automatic.

You, as a voter, have some say. You could call for him to resign but you can't do it alone.

According to the Kentucky Constitution, the House of Representatives has the "sole power of impeachment."

FOCUS reached out to both lawmakers who serve Breckinridge County.

Senator Stephen Meredith said he doesn't have the power to act on this subject because it would have to start in the House.

Representative Dean Schamore didn't take our calls, he didn't return several emails

But we did get a text from a legislative aide on behalf of the lawmaker saying in part:



"I am only aware of this through the media, and will therefore reserve comment on his case until it has been considered by the courts."

So, for now, Sheriff Todd Pate is still the county's top lawman. And if there is no action taken in the House, he can continue to serve for the remainder of his term which expires in 2022.

