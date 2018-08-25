(Louisville Business First) - Topgolf has its eyes on Oxmoor Center for a permanent Louisville location, but you can try out the interactive golfing experience at Cardinal Stadium later this year.

Topgolf Crush — a mobile Topgolf experience that is set up at stadiums and arenas across the country — is coming to Cardinal Stadium Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, according to to the Topgolf Crush website. You can buy tickets or arrange private parties here. General admission tickets start at $25 for students and $35 for non-students.

According to the website, Topgolf Crush will have "massive glowing targets on the field, private bays for group events, and Toptracer technology tracking every single shot with replays and stats."

Food and beverages also will be offered.

Each session during Topgolf Crush is one hour long, and guests can take a few practice shots before the game begins, the website states. Players then hit the golf ball into one of six targets that range from 40 to 150 yards away.

Players take turns hitting five balls in a row and accumulate points by hitting the targets.

As many as six people can play a game, according to the website, and they can complete four or five games during the hour session.

Louisville is one of several cities to host this roadshow experience. It previously has visited Pittsburgh; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; Kansas City, Mo.; Orlando, Fla.; and Seattle.

