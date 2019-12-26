LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Once all the holiday gifts are unwrapped, it can be tempting to toss the gift bags, bows, ribbons and wrapping paper in the trash. Before you do, consider reusing or recycling.

Some of the items, like bags, ribbons and bows, can be saved and used the next year. Not only is reusing better for the planet, but you can save money.

According to the National Waste and Recycling Association, recycling centers prefer not to receive materials like ribbons and bows in the recycling bin because they can jam up their machines.

If you do want to recycle bags, boxes and wrapping paper, keep in mind you can do more harm if you put something in the recycling bin that isn't accepted. Be sure you know the rules before tossing those items in the recycling bin.

Gift bags and wrapping paper can be recycled but only if they are 100 percent paper. If they have any foil, glitter, or lamination, they can damage the recycling process and contaminate other items. Ribbons, bows and ropes should be removed from these items before recycling.

As for Christmas lights, they are technically recyclable, but that doesn't mean you can throw them in your recycling bin. According to Louisville Metro, they should be taken to a scrap metal recycler.

Real Christmas trees can be reused as fish habitats through the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife’s “Christmas for the Fishes” program. The trees are placed in local bodies of water for fish to create homes in.

Donate your tree at one of these locations:

US Fish and Wildfire, 330 W. Broadway St. Frankfort, Ky.

McNeely Lake Boat Ramp : 6994 Cooper Chapel Rd, Louisville, KY 40229, 502-892-4464

If you would rather dispose of your tree, Metro Public Works will remove it for you. Make sure all decorations are taken off of the tree and place it on your curb for the city to take away.

You can also drop you tree off at one of these locations:

East District Recycling Center – 595 N. Hubbards Lane *This location will also instantly recycle Christmas trees into mulch that will be offered back to you. If you’d like to receive the mulch, you must bring your own container to take it home in.

Public Works Yard – 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane)

Shawnee Park – 4501 W. Broadway (by the Little League baseball field in the back of the park)

Waste Reduction Center – 636 Meriwether Avenue

