(Louisville Business First) - Justify will be immortalized by a popular bourbon brand.

The recently retired Triple Crown winner will be featured on a commemorative Maker’s Mark bottle, marking his journey to becoming a horse racing legend.

The limited-edition, 1-liter bottle will cost $59.99 and will hit store shelves this fall, according to a news release.

“Maker’s Mark has always had a strong connection with horse racing,” Rob Samuels, distiller and chief operating officer of Loretto, Ky.-based Maker’s Mark Distillery, said in the release. “Without the support of the thoroughbred industry in the early days when my grandparents created our bourbon, Maker’s Mark simply wouldn’t exist."

American Pharoah also appeared on a collectible Maker's Mark bottle after his 2015 Triple Crown win.

