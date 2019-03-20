FRANKFORT, Ky. — Each year, the Kentucky governor and first lady ask high school students from around the state to put their creativity to work for the official Kentucky Derby poster. This year, the students were asked to create a work of art depicting what Derby looks like to them.

The 2019 winner of the Derby Poster Contest was announced by First Lady Glenna Bevin on March 20.

Allie Viney, a Sophomore at Scott County High School claimed first-place and a $500 scholarship bonus.

Her poster will be on permanent display at the capitol building in Frankfort and will also be presented to the President of the Kentucky Derby Festival.

South Warren High School sophomore Abigail Abrams claimed second-place and a $300 scholarship. Kole Hester of Russell High School in Greenup County claimed third-place and a $200 scholarship.

