LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you a last minute shopper?

Here is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve in Kentucky and Southern Indiana to get those last minute deals!

Malls

Mall St. Matthews: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oxmoor: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Greentree: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Jefferson Mall: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grocery/ Superstores

Kroger: Hours vary for locations in Kentucky and Indiana. Most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jay C Food Store (Indiana): Hours vary

Aldi: Hours vary

Cash Saver: Hours vary

Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sam's Club: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Target: Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: Most locations are open until 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

JC Penney: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Bed Bath and Beyond: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's: 12 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

