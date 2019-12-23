LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Are you a last minute shopper?
Here is a list of stores that are open on Christmas Eve in Kentucky and Southern Indiana to get those last minute deals!
Malls
Mall St. Matthews: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Oxmoor: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Greentree: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Jefferson Mall: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Grocery/ Superstores
Kroger: Hours vary for locations in Kentucky and Indiana. Most stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jay C Food Store (Indiana): Hours vary
Aldi: Hours vary
Cash Saver: Hours vary
Costco: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sam's Club: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Target: Most locations are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart: Most locations are open until 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
JC Penney: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Bed Bath and Beyond: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Kohl's: 12 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Macy's: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
