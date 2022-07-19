LMPD's inspector general seeking witnesses after shooting between suspect, police in Shawnee Park

If you were a witness or have any video of the July 10 incident, the inspector general wants to hear from you.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a week after a shooting between a man and officers inside a busy Shawnee Park, Metro Police are asking for help.

The Office of the Inspector General wants to speak with witnesses who may have seen the shooting between the officers and Herbert Lee on July 10.

Chief Erika Shields told WHAS11 News in a recent interview that Lee was spotted in the park before the shooting. She said that officers knew Lee had warrants, including one for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

She said officers waited until the end of the Dirt Bowl games to approach Lee.

When they did, officers said Lee fled, stumbled, got back up and fired a shot at officers. A bullet hit an officer in the chest. He was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The inspector general position was created in 2020 and given authority to investigate allegations of improper interactions between any members of the department with any member of the public.

If you were a witness or have any video of the incident, the inspector general wants to hear from you.

You can call (502) 574-5555 or via email at OIG@louisvilleky.gov.

