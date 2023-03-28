Man shot by Louisville police at 2022 Dirt Bowl rejects plea deal

Herbert Lee is accused of attempted murder of a police officer when he shot an officer as they attempted to arrest him on 12 outstanding warrants last July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man who was shot by police officers in Shawnee Park last July said declined a plea deal in court on Tuesday.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Lee had 12 outstanding warrants when they attempted to arrest him after the 2022 Dirt Bowl basketball tournament.

During the attempt, police say Lee shot an officer in his bullet-resistant vest.

In court on Tuesday, Lee was offered a plea deal, however, his attorney said they won't be accepting it.

"The offer is not something Herbert is able to accept, he did not attempt to kill anybody so pleading to attempted murder is not something he is willing to enter a plea to," Lee's attorney said.

His trial date was set for October of this year.

