It was standing room only at the Henry County Fiscal Court meeting. At the largest showing in almost 20 years, they passed a resolution to make Henry County a second amendment sanctuary county.

One by one, people stood up to share their opinions. Troy Holder, a Henry County resident, was just one of the many who said this vote is about much more than having their guns.

"It's not all about guns this is about our freedoms. That's what it's really about," Holder said.

He was just one of the many who stood up expressing why the voice of Henry county, is the opinion of supporting the second amendment. Doug Nelson, another Henry County resident, had a similar message to send.

"It was a loud voice tonight. "I think this resolution was something we needed to pass tonight just so Frankfort can hear our voice," Nelson said.

With such a large crowd, there were only a handful that had some opposing opinions. Many, were singing the same song.

"If we allow them to take one freedom from us that's going to allow them to take more and more, then what are we going to have?" one man shouted.

"I was born free. I have lived free. I will die free," another continued.

The vote isn't legally binding but sends a message to Kentucky and federal lawmakers who may be considering further gun control. Many believe that voting on a resolution to brand themselves as a sanctuary county still speaks volumes.

"We want to know that our local government is going to support us," Holder said.

This movement is happening all over the state. Earlier today, both Bullitt and Oldham counties added their names to a growing list of counties voicing support for gun owners rights.

