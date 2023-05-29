Henry County couple spooked after stray bullet whizzes into living room

The Conroys live in rural Henry County and heard a neighbor shooting an AR-15 all weekend. Things took a turn Saturday when a bullet smashed through their wall.

PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. — There aren't many interruptions living in the rolling Kentucky hills.

"We wouldn't want to live anywhere else," Kathy Conroy said, who has lived with her husband Pat northwest of Pleasureville for 10 years.

Their Memorial Day weekend got off to a rocky start Friday when they heard a neighbor to the south shooting a gun repeatedly. They thought it would just be an off-and-on annoyance until Saturday night, when their house got hit.

"We had been hearing that all day, that loud popping that we thought was someone banging on the door," Kathy said. "When it hit the house we both ran to the bedroom."

When they surveyed the damage, they saw a quarter-sized hole along their back porch, and found a bullet about 25 feet away lodged in the living room wall near the TV.

"With me being out on the deck five minutes beforehand, who knows what could have happened?" Kathy said.

They called 911 and a Kentucky State Trooper showed up. They described the general area which it came from and according to the Conroy's, the trooper called them later and had found who it was.

The couple said the officer told them a neighbor had an out-of-town guest who was shooting an AR-15, either for fun or target practice, and one of the bullets must have gone astray. The female shooter reportedly apologized and offered to pay for any damages.

"She said she would pay for everything," Pat said.

He said they're still deciding if they can press any additional charges, for wanton endangerment or emotional distress.

"Probably won't, but we'll wait and see," Pat said.

A commander for KSP Post 5 couldn't confirm any details but just said the incident is under investigation.

The Conroys were told the bullet traveled at least half of a mile. Once it hit their house, it hit their slanted roof, an exterior wall and then ended up in their living room. They say that is a scary testament to the power of an AR-15.

Kathy said she doesn't think "there's enough awareness as far as how powerful these weapons are."

"I had an assault weapon when I was in the Army, and I knew how to use it -- I was trained to use it. But neighbors who just pick it up and bring it out here to play with...absolutely has no place in our society," Pat said.

