'This is going to be tough on them': Horses killed in Henry County barn fire

Campbellsburg Fire Chief David Noe said there were ten show horses inside the barn, only one survived.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large barn fire in Henry County killed several horses Thursday night, officials say.

Campbellsburg Fire Chief David Noe said around 9:36 p.m. firefighters from Lake Jeriko Fire, New Castle Fire and Campbellsburg Fire responded to the barn fire at 738 Pendleton Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found the barn fully engulfed in a massive blaze.

Noe says there were 10 show horses inside the barn at the time of the fire. Only one horse survived.

"This is going to be tough on them," he said.

Noe says Campbellsburg Fire officials asked LaGrange Fire for additional tankers, while asking Bedford and Ballardsville's fire departments for extra manpower due to heat and humidity.

In total, there were 45 firefighters, six tankers and eight engines battling the fire.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and the departments had the fire cleared by 2:30 a.m. on Friday. However, Noe says there were occasional flareups caused by hay trapped under the barn's collapsed roof collapse.

