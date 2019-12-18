LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The state parole board has denied parole for a Louisville priest convicted of child sex abuse.

Father Joseph Hemmerle is serving nine years in prison for two separate cases.

One of his victims, Michael Norris, went before the board, pleading for Hemmerle not to be released early.

The board decided Hemmerle will have to wait two more years until he can try for parole again.

Norris told the FOCUS unit Hemmerle is scheduled to be released in May of 2022 due to good behavior.

