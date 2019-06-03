LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- WHAS11 is teaming up with Honor Flight Bluegrass to help send veterans to Washington, D.C.

Honor Flight Bluegrass, a Louisville-based organization, tries to locate and identify eligible veterans to visit their respective war memorials in D.C. This non-profit organization operates solely through volunteer efforts to send the veterans via first class and police escort to memorials that honor their service and sacrifices.

In 2019, the organization has three flights scheduled, May 28, Sept. 4, and Oct. 16.

Click here to donate to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

If you know a veteran who is interested in going to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight Bluegrass click here.