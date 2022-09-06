Officials investigate a helicopter crash in Kentucky; killing pilot

Officials said the crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park.

KENTUCKY, USA — The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said.

The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.

The pilot, identified as David Stone, was reported missing late Saturday by his wife, who said Stone told her during his last check in that he was headed to Glasgow to fuel again, and then continue to Knoxville, Tennessee.

Authorities began conducting road surveys near where Stone's iPad had last pinged. In addition, the Civil Air Patrol and local pilots conducted grid searches until the wreckage was located.

The helicopter had crashed into some trees, Thurman said.

He said the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the cause of the crash.

