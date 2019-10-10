LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s big news for a Louisville-based organization dedicated to helping the blind for more than 160 years.

The American Foundation for the Blind and the American Printing House for the Blind on Frankfort Avenue have landed quite an exhibit. They've partnered to expand public access to the archives and artifacts of Helen Keller and it will be housed at the Printing House.

They plan on building a new accessible public exhibit in its museum along with a state-of-the-art archival facility.

Both groups say that the partnership will significantly increase access to the history of disability and blindness in the United States. They also say the exhibit will effectively represent an important and unacknowledged part of history.

Helen Keller spent much of her life in New York and many of the artifacts are coming from there. Keller went blind when she was two years old, but she didn't let her disability hold her back. She became an acclaimed educator, pushing for rights for the deaf and the blind. She also founded the ACLU.

Keller was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1964.

The American Printing House for the Blind designs innovative learning solutions for children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

MORE FROM WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.