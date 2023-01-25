$300K in unpaid tips returned to Louisville coffee shop baristas

The Department of Labor says nearly 500 workers received back pay after an investigation found Heine Brothers' was diverting tips to management.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of Heine Brothers' baristas have received back pay after a federal investigation last summer found the Louisville-based company had violated a labor and wage law.

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) found that store managers were partaking in tip pooling when they should not have been, and worked the company to give baristas tips they were owed.

In a media brief, the DOL said it worked with the National Conference of Fireman and Oilers to recover $300,000 in back pay and "liquidated damages" to nearly 500 employees.

How much money each employee received was dependent on several factors, but mainly how many hours they worked.

“The Wage and Hour Division is committed to protecting the rights of workers and ensuring that they receive all the hard-earned wages they rely on to make ends meet,” Louisville Wage and Hour Division District Office Director Karen Garnett-Civils said.

We’re proud of our @HBWorkersUnion for taking a stand and recovering their unpaid tips. Thank you @WHD_DOL for ensuring this unlawful practice stopped! #UnionsForAll #1u https://t.co/JSPnkX9uDg — NCFO 32BJ/SEIU of Kentucky (@ncfokentucky) January 26, 2023

Heine Brothers' co-founder and president Mike Mays said last December that the amounts returned to employees were paid for by the company.

"Store manages were not required to return the tips that they earned for the espresso bar shifts that they worked," he said.

Heine Brothers' has 17 locations in Kentucky and Indiana. Last September, baristas voted to unionize. It was the largest group to vote on unionizing in Louisville in almost a decade, according to the workers' union.

