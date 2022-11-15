Heine Brothers' union rallies in downtown Louisville ahead of negotiations

Among their top priorities are higher wages and more fair schedules.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after first voting to unionize, Heine Brothers' employees prepared to sit down at the table with the company.

Union members held a rally downtown Tuesday afternoon to kickoff the beginning of their negotiations. Among their top priorities are higher wages and more fair schedules.

Gami Ray, a Heine Brothers' employee, said everyone loves being at work with their co-workers, but they have commitments outside of work too.

"We have family, we have friends, school, volunteer and community activism, and the self-care that's necessary to keep showing up for all that," Ray said.

President Mike Mays said from the beginning, they have been clear they respect the process and will bargain in good faith.

“We look forward to a collective bargaining agreement that will be great for team members and that will enable Heine Bros. Coffee to continue to steadily grow the business," he said.

