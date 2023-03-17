'We hope this agreement sets an example': Heine Brothers, union reach labor agreement

The agreement includes a pay increase, more PTO and more holidays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of negotiations, Heine Brothers and the new union have reached a labor agreement.

According to a press release, the total 4-year economic increase is 27.6% for baristas.

Other changes include:

10% pay increase for baristas just starting, with an average raise of 4.3% over the next three years, so no employee will make less than $15 an hour with their tip guarantee

A total of three weeks of paid vacation

Total of nine holidays

“We’re excited to see the Louisville community continue to embrace Heine Brothers as a progressive and locally-owned Louisville institution that is now also an even better place to work. We hope this agreement sets an example for the great things that can happen when management and unions see themselves as partners not adversaries,” said Alexis Hardesty, organizing and political director of the NCFO-SEIU.

The four-year contract also provides a "collaborative process for dispute resolution," according to the release.

There are 18 Heine Brothers locations in Louisville and southern Indiana.

