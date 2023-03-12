Heine Brothers' union says agreement reached with company

Included in the new contract is paid sick time, increased pay and guaranteed yearly raises.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six months after voting to unionize, Heine Brothers' union workers said they have reached an agreement with the company and are ready to ratify their first contract.

Included in the new contract is paid sick time, increased pay and guaranteed yearly raises. They are also receiving additional holidays and increased paid time off.

Members of 17 Heine Brothers' locations voted to unionize five months after organizing in April 2022.

Organizers said they are the second largest barista union in the country.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.