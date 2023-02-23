Heine Brothers coffee replaces LGBTQ+ pride flags with inclusive signs

CEO Mike Mays said the company is standardizing the look of stores, adding the company remains a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers CEO Mike Mays has ordered all stores to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags and replace them with inclusive signs.

Employees at the Louisville-based coffee shop expressed concern on social media by posting a screenshot of a conversation where they were informed the flags would need to be removed until June.

"Brand Standards update: I've got to take down the pride decor and flag until Pride month," the text message posted to Reddit reads.

The flags will instead be replaced with "All are welcome" signs on the front door.

Heine Brothers is known as a progressive business and employees were not pleased with the change.

In a statement Mays said his company has always and will continue to support LGBTQ+ rights.

"We were an early and Proud supporter of the Fairness Ordinance before its passage in Louisville in 1999. Many of our employees identify as LGBTQ+ and we have welcomed them to be who they are and treated them with the same respect and dignity we treat everyone," he said.

He goes on to say in the statement:

"We have signs on our front doors and drive thru windows celebrating that all are welcome (which include traditional Pride colors). We have and will continue to support many local LGBTQ+ causes, most recently, donating coffee to all recent performances of #CHORSHOW, a collaboration between Louisville Youth Group and the Louisville Ballet."

Mays said the company will continue to celebrate Pride month in June and "will display large Pride flags in our stores."

