Louisville coffee shop chain votes to unionize

They announced it on their Twitter page Thursday, and it was the largest group to vote on unionizing in the metro in almost a decade according to union spokespeople.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brother's baristas voted "yes" on unionizing Thursday night.

Employees announced their intentions to unionize back in April, citing low pay and poor working conditions. Workers have also filed an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) lawsuit against the company, three weeks after the closure of the Douglass Loup location.

A company spokesperson said it offered all current employees of that store the opportunity to transfer to another location and a stipend to help during the transition or to receive a severance benefit.

Baristas organized in partnership with NCFO SEIU 32BJ, an established Louisville labor union.

