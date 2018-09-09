LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Heavy rain and storms caused headaches for many as it led to flooding around Kentuckiana.

Rain fell for most of the day Saturday with the worst of it hitting in the evening hours.

Officials say one to three inches per hour fell, resulting in flooded streets and several water rescues.

The University of Louisville delayed their football game three times while the Louisville City FC was postponed.

Officials urge those near flooded areas not to walk, swim or drive in flood waters.

No one was injured in any of the rescues.

