Heaven Hill announces plans for new, $135 million distillery in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nation's largest independent, family-owned and operated distilled spirits supplier has announced plans to deepen its bourbon roots in Kentucky.

Heaven Hill Distillery said it will open a new, $135 million distillery in Bardstown, Ky. by 2024 to meet increased global whiskey demands.

According to a press release, the company said initial production is slated for 150,000 barrels a year, but will be able to ramp up production to nearly 450,000 barrels over time.

“Our new distillery will honor our long-time Bardstown roots while applying state-of-the-art equipment and processes to produce the highest quality American Whiskey and build upon our meaningful partnership with Bardstown and the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Max Shapira, president of Heaven Hill, said.

The new distillery marks the company's return to distilling in Bardstown following a devastating fire in 1996 which cost Heaven Hill an onsite distillery, seven rickhouses and nearly 100,000 barrels of whiskey.

After the fire, Heaven Hill moved its distilling operations to Louisville, while bottling, aging of whiskey and other operations remained in Bardstown.

The multi-million dollar facility will be built on a vacant 61-acre site at 1015 Old Bloomfield Pike, off KY 245. Construction is set to begin this spring, with the project's completion set for sometime in 2024.

