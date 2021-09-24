Heaven Hill, striking union members set to renegotiate contract

The plan to return to the negotiation table comes as the distillery filed a restraining order against picketing union members.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown distillery Heaven Hill and the union representing its employees plan to head back to the negotiating table Monday. Union members have been on strike for almost two weeks after rejecting a proposed contract.

The Food and Commercial workers of local 23-D had been in contract negotiations with Heaven Hill for months leading up to the strike. The union voted and 96% of its members agreed to strike.

The major issue is in reference to traditional and non-traditional schedules. Many workers believe that means they'll be required to work weekends with no additional pay.

In a statement, Heaven Hill said the company is "prepared to reconvene with union leadership to work toward the ratification of a quality workforce package."

Earlier this week, a judge signed a temporary restraining order against the union after Heaven Hill accused workers picketing outside the distillery of damaging and blocking trucks coming in and out.

The restraining order goes on to claim that union member subjected suppliers, carries and personnel to intimidating language and threatened bodily harm to individuals seeking access to the facility.

Heaven Hill has hired their own security detail for the entrance of the facility.

"It is our priority to provide competitive compensation and benefit packages and we look forward to discussing this in more detail with union leadership," the company said in a statement.

