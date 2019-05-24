LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Memorial Day weekend is forecasted to be so hot a white flag status has been issued for area homeless shelters. They will make room for the homeless to come in and cool off.

Participating shelters will fly a white flag outside to let those on the streets know they are welcome to come inside, though they are not guaranteed a bed.

Those participating as of now are the Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, which is for men only, and Wayside Christian Mission.

