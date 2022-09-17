Heart Walk returns to Big Four Bridge after pandemic hiatus

The lawn of the Big Four Bridge was packed Saturday morning to mark the 30th anniversary of the walk.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The American Heart Association’s Heart Walk returned in person for the first time since the pandemic.

Participants could choose to walk either a one-mile or three-mile route.

Organizers said it isn't just a great fundraising event.

“It’s also an opportunity to celebrate those that have survived heart disease and be able to recognize their journey and what they’ve done to share their stories with other people. Their stories may save somebody else in the future,” Nathan Bellinger, chairperson of the 2022 Heart Walk, said.

Funds raised during the event go to fund research and heart disease prevention.

