LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A public hearing is planned Monday for the proposed TopGolf development at Oxmoor Center.

Louisville’s Land Development and Transportation Committee will hear from nearby homeowners who oppose the project because of noise, traffic and lighting concerns.

TopGolf lawyers plan to present photos of the facility and answer questions about operating hours and expected customer volume on weekends.

The public meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Louisville Shelby Campus on Shelbyville Road.

© 2018 WHAS-TV