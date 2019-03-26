LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The homeowners of Hurstbourne opposed to TopGolf at Oxmoor Center headed before a judge Monday to begin their next chapter at trying to stop the entertainment complex.

The motion asked Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith to reverse the decisions by the city’s Planning Commission and Metro Council that gave TopGolf the green light.

The attorney representing the neighbors say TopGolf filed under names that didn’t really exist and were not registered with the state. So, based on a technicality, they want the entire TopGolf application thrown out.

TopGolf’s attorney calls the legal action meritless and that the neighbors are now trying to piecemeal the case.

The judge will start hearing arguments about TopGolf’s application on May 23.