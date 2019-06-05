LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a decision no one can agree on, but definitely one for the books.

Crowning a new winner after a historic disqualification at the 145th Kentucky Derby.

It was a moment that made many stop in their tracks.

"Everybody's jaws just dropped ya know we were all just like no way," said Teri Brigman from Louisville.

"Pure shock," said Matthew Nanney, from Louisville.

"It sucked the air out of the room honestly," said Michael Constantine, from Louisville.

A historic night that even the people most closely related to the track feel confused about.

"I feel terrible that I have to apologize for winning," said Bill Mott, Country House's trainer.

While thousands voiced their opinions on social media, the president gave his two cents blaming political correctness for the overturn.

President Trump

But word on the street is people were confused, many were surprised, some assumed racehorses bump into each other and a lot of people were freaking out.

So we wanted to know, do you think the right call was made?

"I didn't think so. But then when you re-watch the plays you can kind of tell," said Sarah Thomas, who was at the track.

"I would not have made that call. I wouldn't want to have to live with making that call," Constantine said.

"There might have been a mistake but I don't think that horse was going to come in first anyway," Brigman said.

"Half the crowd was excited and the other half was just appalled with disbelief," Nanney said.

"I would say that a mint julep is much worse than the outcome of the changing in the race," said Andrew Edel, a Louisville Native.

The 145th Kentucky Derby officially down in history leaving some upset because they didn't feel it was fair, other wishing they had bet on country horse, and many with memories of this exhilarating night.

And while many lost money from the disqualification, some walked away winners.

One woman with connections to New York, and years of stories at her family's special country house, decided to take a risk.

"So when I saw that there was a horse that was a country house I decided to call all of my cousins and say lets do 25 dollars each on country house," said Patti Rueff, who has been coming to the derby for 27 years.

300 dollars later, they won over $10,000 and her Grandma's house lives on with renovations from this money.