LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness has received additional money for its Healthy Start program.

Last year, the program was awarded $4.6 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

They were given an additional $140,000 for mental health services.

“The zip code where a child is born must not determine how long he or she will live or how healthy he or she will be,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, the city’s chief health strategist added, “To give our children the best possible chance for healthy life, we must continue to work to prevent these adverse experiences and also make sure families have access to mental health services.”

