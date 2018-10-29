(LBF) The cost for health care in the Louisville area is among the lowest in the nation.

That's according to a recent analysis by Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit research group The Health Care Cost Institute of more than a billion commercial health insurance claims made between 2012 and 2016.

The report, called the Healthy Marketplace Index, shows that health care costs in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area were 26 percent lower than the national average in 2016, placing Louisville at No. 108 of 112 metros analyzed. (You can read HCCI's full methodology here.)

Only the Baltimore (33 percent below); Little Rock, Ark. (32 percent below); Youngstown, Ohio (28 percent below); and Pittsburgh (27 percent below) metros had lower health care prices, according to the report.

Louisville also is well below a few of the other large metros in the area:

-Indianapolis, 3 percent below the national average;

-Nashville, Tenn., 3 percent below;

-Cincinnati, 10 percent below.

The Healthy Marketplace Index analyzed 1.67 billion claims from 2014 to 2016, with data contributed by Aetna Inc., Humana Inc., Kaiser Permanente, and UnitedHealth Group Inc.

The data also show that the majority of metros — 87 of 112, or 77 percent — have health care costs that are below the national average, suggesting that some American metros have health care prices much higher than the national average.

