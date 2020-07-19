Health officials release Kentucky state Senator from quarantine

Nearly ten days after testing positive for mild symptoms of COVID-19, Senator Max Wise has been released from quarantine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six days after publicly revealing he tested positive for coronavirus, a Kentucky state Senator has been released from quarantine.

Senator Max Wise, who represents the 16th District, announced Sunday he had been released by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department after following health and quarantine measures since he was diagnosed on July 10.

Senator Wise also thanked supporters who reached out to him and his family and said he was fortunate to only have experienced mild symptoms of the virus.

“I do not take this for granted, as I know there are so many others who have not been as fortunate,” he said in a statement. “I ask that we keep those individuals and their families in our thoughts and prayers.

Wise said he’s looking forward to getting back to work in Frankfort.

Please find my statement below on being released from quarantine. A video statement will be released later. Thanks everyone. pic.twitter.com/wQ3vMM6u6u — Max Wise (@maxwellwise) July 19, 2020

Wise also plans to release a video statement Sunday evening, according to his Twitter post.

He represents the 16th District which serves Adair, Clinton, Cumberland, Russell, and Taylor Counties.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.