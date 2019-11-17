LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local non-profit worked with the KFC Yum! Center and other organizations to bring preventive care to the community.

The Life Foundation put together a health fair, offering free screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol and even dental.

Their goal was to encourage preventive care while building awareness to wellness.

Most of all, they say it was about being a resource to the community.

“All this started from my father. He was diagnosed with lung cancer and he didn’t know,” Armand Flowers, an organizer, said. “It made me more aware about how important preventive healthcare is – to finding out and getting checked out.”

It was the first time the Life Foundation held the event.