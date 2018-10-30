LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Candidates in Kentucky's competitive 6th Congressional district argued over health care, taxes and the national debt in their only joint appearance before the Nov. 6th midterm election.

Republican Andy Barr, Democrat Amy McGrath and Libertarian Frank Harris debated for an hour on Kentucky Educational Television on Monday.

Barr has held the seat since 2012, but McGrath has raised more money than he has and Democrats believe defeating him is key to their efforts to win a majority in the House of Representatives.

Barr accused McGrath of favoring a single-payer health system he says would cost taxpayers $32 trillion, telling taxpayers to "hold on to your wallet." McGrath, a retired Marine, said Barr was lying. She said she supports a public health insurance option and an optional buy-in to Medicare.

