'Art can heal.' | Healing Walls Project, Kroger come together to create mural in west Louisville

"Art can speak when you can't and this is our gift to our community and our way of speaking and amplifying our voices through creating," artist Ashley Cathey said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Healing Walls Project and Kroger teamed up to give west Louisville a piece of public art.

The mural will be just over 3,000 square feet and will be the largest mural in west Louisville.

Lead artist Ashley Cathey worked directly with the community and Kroger customers for feedback on what should be in the mural.

"Art can heal. Art can speak when you can't and this is our gift to our community and our way of speaking and amplifying our voices through creating," Cathey said.

The Healing Walls Project is an art organization that connects with communities to create public art while providing resources, guidance and healing to artists who are Black, indigenous and people of color.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.