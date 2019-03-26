LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – When an addict needs help they often need it fast but sometimes, there’s no place to go.

Last year, the Healing Place had to turn away more than 200 men a month because there was no room.

The organization unveiled a new building Tuesday for men in the Louisville area.

The $29 million expansion project added 200 beds to the Healing Place men’s facility, including additional detox beds and more beds for military veterans struggling with addiction.

“I have a family back and its thanks to the God of my understanding who I call Jesus Christ and the Healing Place – a place where hope is found. It was found for this alcoholic,” Steve Hanks said.

Hanks recently finished the program and now works with the organization as its program director.

The Healing Place serves nearly 1,000 men and women at once through its three campuses across Kentucky.