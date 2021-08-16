Headliners to require vaccine card or negative COVID test

Officials with the concert hall said the policy will take effect on Sept. 1.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s popular concert venues is among the latest to require a vaccine card or negative COVID test along with tickets.

In a post shared on Facebook, Headliners Music Hall said they will be implementing the new policy on Sept. 1.

Fans will have to show proof of vaccine or a negative test within 48 hours.

All staff at the venue will wear masks and officials strongly encourage them for concert attendees.

Headliners said the change comes out of concern for staff, artists, crew and fans.

