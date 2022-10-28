'Hayride on the Hill' adds second Louisville park just in time for Halloween

You can now take a hayride at Cherokee Park or Shawnee Park this Halloween weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can't have a fall in Kentucky without a good, family-friendly hayride.

This Halloween weekend, Olmsted Parks is welcoming everyone in the community to come out and enjoy the free, guided hayrides around both Shawnee and Cherokee Park.

How/when you can take a hayride in Louisville Halloween weekend:

Shawnee Park - Saturday Oct. 29 - 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cherokee Park - Sunday Oct. 30 - 2:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cars will not be allowed in the parks for much of the days of the event, this is your chance to walk, run and bike Shawnee and Cherokee parks car-free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where to park for Hayride on the Hill:

Access Shawnee Park from Southwestern Parkway ballpark entrance to avoid the hayride path.

At Cherokee Park, access the event from Eastern Parkway, Alexander Road or other areas surrounding the Scenic Loop.

Attendees with limited mobility will be accommodated.

You can also purchase food and beverages from delicious food trucks stationed around the parks and from West Sixth Brewery.

For four years, Hayride on the Hill has provided an opportunity for community members to see first-hand how the parks are improving while also participating in activities and resources the parks has to offer.

This year, Olmsted Parks Conservancy is partnering with Change Today, Change Tomorrow to accept donations that would help in the Feed The West and Community Baby Shower programs.

Community members are encouraged to bring baby wipes and canned goods to the hayrides, according to their website.

