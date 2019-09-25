GEORGETOWN, Ind. — A family in Georgetown, Indiana is searching for their beloved horse who went missing after a huge storm in August.

“The hardest thing to think about is maybe she's out there dead somewhere and we can't find her,” Eva Seymour, the horse’s owner, said.

Seymour has posted pictures of her palomino horse, Buttercup, online and put up fliers along Georgetown Greenville Rd. She has checked the woods, auctions and kill sites, but the horse hasn’t turned up. She is hoping someone has seen Buttercup and can help her return home safely.

She believes Buttercup feared the storm and got out of her enclosure. The electric fence was found hanging low.

“Somebody either stepped on it to allow her to step over it or she hit it with her chest, and somehow is slipped down. I don't know what else it could've been,” Seymour said.

For those keeping an eye out for Buttercup, especially hunters and farmers in the area, Seymour said she looks like her pasture companion Louie, seen below. Keep in mind that as the seasons change, Buttercup’s color does too. She could be lighter than she appears in the photos, and since she has been missing for over a month, she may have lost weight as well.

Eva Seymour

Seymour said Buttercup has been a part of her family for five years and would have returned home if she had the opportunity to. She’s also not the only one who has been missing Buttercup. She said the other horses have been noticeably grieving, waiting for their companion to return.

If you have information on Buttercup's location, call Eva Seymour at 502-572-9552.

Tonight at 11, hear the family's plea for help in finding their beloved Buttercup.

Eva Seymour

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.