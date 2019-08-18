It’s usually a bad day when talking to an officer in uniform but this week is different for the Kentucky State Police.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of people every year that walk up to us and say, ‘hey, thank you so much for your service’,” Trooper Robert Purdy said.

It’s a chance to spend time with kids, spark up a conversation and show people they are just human.

They aren’t just at the fair to teach kids driving safety 101 but are helping protect the public.

“We have a security detail which is around, making sure that fair-goers are safe at all times,” he said. “Every year we have parents come up to us frantically and say, ‘hey, I lost my child! I can’t find my child.”

Purdy says take a picture of your child when you get to the fair. That way, police know exactly what they look like and what they are wearing.

He also says to write an emergency contact number on your child’s arm or put it on a bracelet they are wearing. If someone finds them, it’s much easier to reconnect.

“Make good decisions. Often times people may do something that they should do which could have some long-term consequences,” Purdy said.

That advice is not just for adults but for teens too. The fair is certainly about fun, but Purdy says too much fun can lead to trouble.

“It seems that every year we have a lot of instances with people over-consuming or consuming, being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and then unfortunately make that decision and get in their car,” he said. “But it’s not worth getting behind the wheel.”

So make that choice easy and have a safe ride home. Assign a designated driver or order a ride-share service.

“Safety is our number one priority. Safety of the patrons, the fair-goers – safety of our troopers,” Purdy said.

